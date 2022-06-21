Inflation continued to go up steeply in May, with official data published on Tuesday confirming what people have been feeling in their wallets.

The National Statistics Office said the annual inflation rate in May as measured by the Retail Price Index, was 6.02 per cent, up from the 5.67 per cent in April.

The largest upward impact on annual inflation was measured in the Food Index (+2.12 percentage points), largely due to higher prices of take-aways, the NSO said.

The second and third largest impacts were measured in the Housing Index (+1.22percentage points) and the Transport and communication Index (+0.78 percentage points), mainly on account of higher prices of house maintenance services and new cars respectively.