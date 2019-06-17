The Gozo edition of the Malta International Food Festival kicks off today and runs until tomorrow in Xewkija.

Supported by the Gozo Ministry, Eco-Gozo A Better Gozo, Baron Holiday Homes Gozo, Cisk and Kinnie – The Mediterranean Classic since 1952, the event will be hosting culinary delicacies from all over the world.

The festival is a free street food event with a focus on inclusivity. There will be authentic Asian cuisine, Mediterranean delights, some of the best European dishes, as well as Gozitan delicacies.

Food enthusiasts will be able to discover new tastes, to the rhythm of live music, beneath the majestic parish church. A wide range of sweets and home-made ice creams will also be available to savour.

Entrance is free but visitors will have to purchase tokens and redeem at any of the food outlets in the area.

The festival is being held today and tomorrow from 6pm to midnight at Xewkija’s main square. The Malta Public Transport will be offering a shuttle service from Mġarr Ferry Terminal to Xewkija Square until midnight.