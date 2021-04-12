Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho claimed he is treated differently from other managers by the media as he hit back at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s criticism of play-acting by Son Heung-min after Spurs lost 3-1 to Manchester United on Sunday.

Son opened the scoring for Mourinho’s men before second-half goals from Fred, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood inflicted another damaging defeat on Tottenham’s chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, it was Son’s role in a first-half goal by Cavani that was ruled out after a VAR review that sparked a war of words between Solskjaer and his predecessor at Old Trafford.

