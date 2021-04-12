Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho claimed he is treated differently from other managers by the media as he hit back at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s criticism of play-acting by Son Heung-min after Spurs lost 3-1 to Manchester United on Sunday.
Son opened the scoring for Mourinho’s men before second-half goals from Fred, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood inflicted another damaging defeat on Tottenham’s chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League.
However, it was Son’s role in a first-half goal by Cavani that was ruled out after a VAR review that sparked a war of words between Solskjaer and his predecessor at Old Trafford.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us