Hundreds of guests at The Pink Fashion Show were treated to a memorable catwalk at the retro Rialto cinema in Cospicua.

The Rialto, an Art Moderne building from the 1950s and closed down as a movie theatre some 40 years ago, set the scene for a revival of the Golden Age of cinema and to premiere the winter looks from top brands including Calzedonia, Cortefiel, Darmanin Footwear, Debenhams, Marks & Spencer, O’hea Opticians, Pedro del Hierro, Vascas, Women’secret and Luke Azzopardi Ready to Wear. The models sported vintage hairdos by Nev Hair Salon and Alberto Spiteri at Niumee, and make-up by Guerlain.

A Times of Malta event, in collaboration with Casapinta Exhibitions and Events, The Pink Fashion Show spilled into the square outside, where guests enjoyed Campari cocktails and healthy, tasty and conscious food by eeetwell.

From a small store in the heart of St Julian’s, eeetwell’s wings have spread across the whole central region, growing to a total of six stores and serving an ever-expanding number of communities. Their philosophy goes way beyond serving a healthy dish to their customer.

What sets eeetwell apart is that they serve food made from scratch that is healthy, tasty and extremely conscious – using fresh, seasonal and often locally sourced ingredients, striving to create a farm-to-table connection.

The Pink Fashion Show was supported by After Eight, Baci, Campari, Continental Cars, eeetwell, Exclusive Creations, Go, Gucci, iCentre, Jean Paul Gaultier, Kinnie, Lancaster, Neu Collective, Niumee, Purina Gourmet, Sun Lab, SV Beauty and TD Plus.