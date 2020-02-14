Entrepreneurs live a busy life and high energy is a key element to maximise the working hours and get more stuff done.

What can one do to get energy? What are some effective ways to keep the focus high and output higher?

In this personal development episode, from the Becoming Great podcast series, co-hosts Erik Bergman and Emil Ekvardt focus on health, how to get the most out of life and the complexity of ageing.

What are the benefits of fasting? Which fats do you want in your body and which ones do you want to stay away from? Is coffee good for you or is it an addictive drug?