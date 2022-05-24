The annual rate of inflation in April rose at its steepest in months as a result of food prices, official figures issued on Tuesday show.
The annual rate of inflation in April was 5.67%, up from 4.43% a month before.
"The largest upward impact on annual inflation was measured in the food index (+1.98 percentage points) the National Statistics Office said, confirming what shoppers have been saying for weeks.
In April, the largest upward impact on annual inflation was registered in the Food Index (+1.98 percentage points) , largely due to higher prices of take-aways. The second and third largest impacts were measured in the Housing Index (+1.19percentage points) and the Recreation and culture Index (+0.62 percentage points), mainly on account of higher prices of house maintenance services and hire of premises, the NSO said.
The highest annual inflation rates in April were housing (15.06%) and food (9.19%) while the lowest inflation was in water and electricity, where prices have been frozen.
