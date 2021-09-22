The annual rate of inflation as measured by the retail price index was 2.08% in August, up from 1.81% in July, the National Statistics Office said.

The office said the 12-month moving average rate for August stood at 0.78%.

The largest upward impact on annual inflation was measured in the food index (+0.66 percentage points).

The RPI measures monthly price changes in the cost of purchasing a representative basket of consumer goods and services, and is closely linked with the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increases and periodic rent payment adjustments.

A closely related measure of price movements is the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices.