Inflation continued to rise in November mainly as a result of higher food prices, data issued on Monday by the National Statistics Office shows.

The annual rate of inflation as measured by the Retail Price Index was 2.38% up from the 2.31% in October.

The 12-month moving average rate for November stood at 1.30% with the largest upward impact on annual inflation being in food prices.

The RPI measures monthly price changes in the cost of purchasing a representative basket of consumer goods and services, and is closely linked with the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) increases and periodic rent payment adjustments.

The highest annual inflation rates in November 2021 were registered in food (4.50 per cent) and other goods and services (3.08 per cent).

On the other hand, the lowest annual inflation rates were registered in water, electricity, gas and fuels (no change) and beverages and tobacco (0.80%)