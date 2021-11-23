Inflation continued its upward trend in October, with food and clothing prices being the main contributors to the increase, official data issued on Tuesday shows.

The National Statistics Office said that the annual rate of inflation as measured by the Retail Price Index was 2.31 per cent in October, up from the 2.25 per cent in September.

The 12-month moving average rate for October stood at 1.12 per cent.

The highest annual inflation rates in October 2021 were registered in clothing and footwear (4.25 per cent) and household equipment and house maintenance costs (3.60 per cent). On the other hand, the lowest annual inflation rates were registered in water, electricity, gas and fuels (0.00 per cent) and beverages and tobacco (0.60 per cent).

The RPI measures monthly price changes in the cost of purchasing a representative basket of consumer goods and services, and is closely linked with the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) increases and periodic rent payment adjustments.