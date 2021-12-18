The public has been urged not to consume two food seasoning products as they are contaminated with an unregulated pesticide.

In a statement on Saturday, the Environmental Health Directorate urged the public not to consume Chicken Spices and Black Pepper Seeds produced by Abido Spices.

The products come in 50g packets and expire in 2023. The affected lots are 5254 and 5198.

The products contain ethylene oxide, a pesticide that is not permitted for use in foods sold in the EU but is approved for use by other countries outside the EU.

The authorities said that although the consumption of the contaminated product does not pose an immediate risk to health, there is an increased risk if there is the continued consumption of this chemical over a long period of time.

“Therefore, exposure to ethylene oxide needs to be minimised as much as possible,” the authorities said.

For further information, the public is can contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8 am and 2:30 pm on 21337333 or by email mhi@gov.mt.