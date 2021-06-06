Following a successful 11th edition of the Times of Malta Treasure Hunt, held on May 15-16, various food items were presented to the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation. These items were generously donated by treasure-hunt participants. Seen in the photo are Barbara Caruana from the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation (left), Matthew Naudi, chief human resources officer, Allied Newspapers, and Daniela Said, events executive, Allied Newspapers.

