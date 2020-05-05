Five supermarkets have jointly donated goods valued at over €10,000 to Malta’s Foodbank Lifeline Foundation.

Park Towers, Valyou, Tower, Trolees and Lasco supplied the Foodbank with non-perishable goods it had shortages of, such as pasta, sauces, sugar, juices, UHT milk and cereals.

Foodbank Lifeline provides food packs for the populations’ most vulnerable.

RELATED STORIES Foodbank is now feeding twice as many due to coronavirus pandemic

Volunteer Jane Mizzi said that when an individual, couple or family found themselves in a crisis arising from situations such as benefit delays, low income, homelessness, sickness or housing issues, it could take some time for care professionals in Malta to find a long-term solution to help them regain some control of their lives. That was where the Foodbank stepped in.

Prior to COVID-19, Foodbank Lifeline was servicing some 150 families. Since the pandemic outbreak, it has seen the number of returning families more than double in size to almost 400. Due to the pandemic, many families were experiencing setbacks, diminishing their progress of making ends meet.

“At the current rate of consumption, Foodbank Lifeline only has enough provisions to last a few months. We are very grateful for this extremely generous donation from these noble supermarkets” Mizzi said.



Attrans Ltd also contributed to the cause by transporting the products from the Carrefour warehouse in Italy to Malta, while Vincent Zammit & Sons handled transport to the Foodbank Lifeline warehouse in Qormi.