Foodbank Lifeline Foundation is calling on the public to be generous and participate in the Reverse Advent Calendar 2021 initiative.

Like an advent calendar, where a person enjoys a treat every day during the run-up to Christmas, people participating in the Reverse Advent Calendar instead donate one non-perishable food item every day from December 1-24, to create a food pack that will help the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation feed people in need.

As the demand increases, Foodbank Lifeline Foundation manager, Barbara Caruana called on the public to support this noble cause and be generous this Christmas. Foodbank Lifeline Foundation believes no child or adult should suffer the indignity of hunger. Working together with social workers, who assess each case, the foundation strives to help people who are in a crisis through the provision of weekly food packs.

Caruana added that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has seen the number of people needing assistance increase significantly throughout 2020/21 and to meet this growth in demand Foodbank Lifeline needs the help and generosity of the public to stay open. “Since 2015 we have been helping families across Malta and Gozo who are struggling to put food on their tables. Currently we distribute to approximately 300 families a week” she explained.

This year there are several ways to get involved. Simply order a box from the comfort of your own home, create your own traditional box or collect a small number of items and take them to any of the drop off points. Further information about the different ways you can help is available at www.foodbanklifeline.com/rac.

For those who are busy and may not have time to collect food, they can simply log on and donate a box online by accessing the Pama/Pavi website www.pamapavi.com.mt and selecting the Foodbank icon.

Foodbank Lifeline Foundation is appealing to schools, businesses, and families to participate in this initiative. The ways to help and get involved are endless.

Caruana added: “We are always overwhelmed by the generosity of those who donate and we continue to rely on these donations to continue to help families in need”.

Andrew Mifsud, CEO of Izola Bank, one of the main sponsors of Foodbank Lifeline Foundation since its launch and the primary driver of the Reverse Advent Calendar campaign explains: “We’re committed to supporting our local community and addressing the wider issues of hunger and the environmental impact of food waste. We have supported Foodbank Lifeline Foundation wholeheartedly in their efforts over the years and share their belief that no one should suffer the indignity of hunger. We urge the public to participate. There are so many ways to get involved and any gesture, no matter how big or small, will make a difference to people and families in need”.

Julian Sammut, chairman of The Alfred Mizzi Foundation, also a main sponsor of Foodbank Lifeline Foundation commented: “The Alfred Mizzi Foundation has supported Foodbank Lifeline since its inception and we encourage the public to participate in the Reverse Advent Calendar campaign this Christmas as, thanks to Foodbank Lifeline, hundreds of families in need are provided with weekly food packs giving them the confidence and strength to keep going”.