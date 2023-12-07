In the spirit of festive giving, Foodbank Lifeline Foundation has announced the launch of its Reverse Advent Calendar for 2023, a campaign sponsored by Izola Bank plc for the seventh consecutive year.

The Reverse Advent Calendar is a unique initiative that encourages individuals, families, schools, businesses and groups to help those in need by assembling daily donations of non-perishable food items.

A Reverse Advent Calendar flips the traditional concept on its head, emphasising the joy of giving rather than receiving at this special time of year. Participants follow a simple four-step process: select a sturdy box or reusable bag, refer to the provided shopping list, add one item each day from December 1-24 and deliver the completed box to designated drop-off points. For larger collections by organisations, the Foodbank team can arrange to collect. The collected items contribute to emergency food packs for individuals and families facing hardships.

“Christmas is a time for compassion and solidarity and the Reverse Advent Calendar provides a meaningful way for the community to make a direct impact,” said Lisa Villette, board member and volunteer at Foodbank Lifeline’s Foundation.

“We are grateful to Izola Bank plc for their continued support, making this initiative possible for the seventh year. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those struggling to make ends meet. This is especially true considering how the rising costs of food have really impacted those who were already struggling to make ends meet.”

The campaign also offers alternative ways to support, such as donating money or exchanging loyalty points at partnering supermarkets, Greens and Welbees or Lava Rewards. Foodbank Lifeline encourages schools, businesses and groups to organise collections and they can provide necessary materials and assistance for larger contributions. Foodbank Lifeline are also happy to come and talk to businesses or children at school assemblies about the work they do and how they help people facing crisis situations. All Foodbank Lifeline clients are referred to them by social workers and other registered charities.

Barbra Caruana, Foodbank Lifeline’s Manager said: “We believe in the power of collective action and the Reverse Advent Calendar is a tangible expression of kindness. By coming together, we can provide essential support to our fellow community members facing challenges during the holiday season.”

Foodbank Lifeline’s Foundation operates on the principle of Helping Other People Eat and the Reverse Advent Calendar aligns seamlessly with their mission to address food insecurity and alleviate the burden on vulnerable individuals and families.

Andrew Mifsud, CEO of Izola Bank, added: “At Izola Bank, we believe in the transformative power of community-driven initiatives. The Reverse Advent Calendar not only addresses immediate needs during the holiday season but also fosters a sense of shared responsibility. We are proud to support Foodbank Lifeline’s Foundation for the seventh consecutive year, exemplifying our commitment to social responsibility and making a positive impact on the lives of those in our community.”

For further details, including drop-off points and additional ways to support, visit www.foodbanklifeline.com/rac2023.