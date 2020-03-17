A foodbank is closing its four outlets in response to the coronavirus but is looking at alternative ways to distribute food to the needy.

The Foodbank Lifeline Foundation, which has outlets in Valletta, Birkirkara, St Paul’s Bay and Paola, took the decision following the shutdown of schools, church services and other activities.

Acting chairperson Diana Nye said there would be the last distributions to clients this morning, until further notice.

We have requested assistance from the government to provide food to those urgently in need

Nye said that the decision was also made to protect the health of the foodbank’s volunteers and its clients.

It is now working with the government to devise alternatives to provide food distribution in the coming days and weeks.

“We have requested assistance from the government to provide food to those urgently in need and this has been acknowledged,” she said.

When asked how clients would be told, Nye said that some were informed last night and others would be told when they visit this morning.

Notices will also be placed outside the outlets and Facebook posts will convey the information online to the bulk of users. Social workers will also be asked to contact their clients, she said.