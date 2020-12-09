The Foodbank Lifeline Foundation is once again holding its “reverse advent calendar” allowing people to donate one non-perishable food item every day, creating a food pack that will become the lifeline of someone in need this season.

The foundation offers support to people who are in a crisis situation, as assessed by social workers, through the provision of weekly food packs.

COVID-19 has led to an increasing number of people needing assistance throughout 2020 and the foundation depends on the public’s generosity to sustain this effort.

Ways to get involved in the initiative include ordering a box of food, creating one, or collecting a small number of items and taking them to any of the drop off points. Further information about the different ways to help is available here.

The foundation is appealing to schools, companies and families to participate in this initiative. It also called for ideas for office fundraisers, including getting everyone together for a good cause instead of the traditional Christmas party.

Foodbank Lifeline Foundation is sponsored throughout the year by Izola Bank plc and The Alfred Mizzi Foundation.