Shocking footage of a black man being attacked by a gang of some 15 men before being thrown into the sea in Gozo as bystanders appear to be cheering them on while has emerged.

The footage, sent to Times of Malta, shows a scuffle by the sea at the Mġarr harbour in Gozo before the man is seen being thrown into the water.

Though several individuals were watching the attack, nobody appears to have intervened to stop the attack. Instead, bystanders can be heard cheering, whistling and jeering as the man is thrown into the sea. The black man is seen struggling to get back onto shore and when he does he appears to be again manhandled in the grainy footage.

It is not known what provoked the attack, which sparked a debate about the problem of racism in Malta.

Video of the man being thrown into the sea has been shared with Times of Malta.

Police confirmed last week that they were called to the Mġarr harbour at 1am on Sunday to respond to reports of an argument.

Times of Malta was told that two men, a Maltese and a foreign national had been interrogated and that charges will be pressed against both of them. It is not known if anyone has been arraigned.

A witness who revealed the attack through a social media post on Sunday said the man "could have been killed".

“In order for the police to charge the ‘king’ we had to be willing to testify in court. We will be doing this with our heads held high. This guy could have been killed! Let's stop this hatred and savagery, we are all better than this!” he said.