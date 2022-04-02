The European Parliament has released video footage of Roberta Metsola's meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday in Kyiv, as the Russian siege continues.

The footage shows the EP president walking with officials in Ukraine's embattled capital during a busy day of meetings.

“I am here to tell you that we are with you, in good times and in difficult times. We will never ever leave your side," Metsola told the Ukrainian parliament, also know as Rada.

During her visit, the Maltese Nationalist MEP also met Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, later tweeting that they spoke about the need for more and further-reaching sanctions.

On Saturday, Metsola continued on to visit Poland's Otwock School hosting Ukrainians fleeing war together with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.