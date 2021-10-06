Football Australia pledged Wednesday to investigate historic allegations of sexual harassment in the women’s game raised by former members of the national team.

Star striker Lisa De Vanna, who earned 150 caps for Australia before her retirement last month, said she was regularly subject to predatory behaviour early in her career.

Her claims come as allegations of sexual misconduct and abusive behaviour are roiling the top US professional women’s football league, with the US Soccer Federation naming a former federal prosecutor to lead an investigation.

