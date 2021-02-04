Many people dream of becoming a football player. This is a big dream, but it is not impossible to become a football player at a high level. You will need to train a lot to accomplish this big task, and the earlier you start, the better it is.

If you want to start playing football, you will need to start with learning the basic rules of the game. This is theory that is good for your brain and can help you a lot in practice. Playing and learning football can in other words be good for your health. Your age here doesn’t matter.

To keep a balanced and healthy lifestyle in addition to the football, you will need to have good diet that can keep you on track every day. Most people doesn’t care about the diet, and this is what makes them forget about football. Therefore, always focus on your diet.

Have a good diet

A good diet is usually a healthy diet, but it can contain more than just healthy vegetables and white meat. The best thing is to try out different foods to include in your diet. Maybe search for a list of vegetables that can be beneficial for you and mix it up with some chicken meat.

With a good diet you will be able to perform much better from day to day. Many good diets contain vegetables and fruits that boosts your immune system. That will keep you away from sickness most of the time and it can help you to avoid injuries like most footballer gets.

You can share your diet on social media and get some followers that you can create a diet plan for. The more you take time to learn others, the more you will learn yourself. It is usually how this works out, and it will keep you updated on new diet trends as well.

If you enjoy watching and playing football, you should keep your diet healthy for better performance. A good performance will always have a good impact on your game, and it can also lift the performance of your teammates up. Therefore, always keep your diet healthy.

Travel around the world

Watching football in different countries can be good for you to learn about the football culture around the world. You can travel to the places like Europe, America and Asia. These continents breathe football every single day and they have a very huge fanbase.

Many football clubs like to travel as well on training camps in off season. This gives many players the time to relax and progress back to top level over time. Very often you can learn from this and take notes about exactly what kind of exercises the players are doing.

If you decide to travel around the world to learn about the different football cultures, then you should definitely watch a lot of football games. It doesn’t matter which club or what stadium you visit. The most important thing is to learn from the football players here. Make sure to have a good sleeping routine and also keep up your healthy diet. You should not let that slip just because you are traveling. Most professional footballers don’t let anything keep them out of track or away from their diet, training and sleeping schedule.

Join a football club

Start with the basics and practise a lot. After this, you should go out for trials at different clubs. This will give the clubs time to evaluate your skills and hopefully you will be able to join a football club. Of course, it depends on which football club you are doing trial for.

Football can be good for your health as long as you have a daily programme incorporating training, diet and recovery. Your training should contain of exercises that makes you faster and improves your mentality. Your sleep schedule should always be strict.

If you do not want to become a pro athlete, then you should at least try playing some football with your friends. This can build up your need for competition and get you the athlete mentality.

