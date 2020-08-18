The Malta Football Players Football Association have called on the Malta Football Association should establish a comprehensive and sustainable medical protocol before the 2020-21 season can get underway.

On Tuesday, Birkirkara FC vice-president Michael Valenzia said that the Stripes players, who are currently on quarantine after a first-team player tested positive for COVID-19, need to return to training by Wednesday or else they would not be able to play their league opener against Valletta next month.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta