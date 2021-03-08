The new format of the Champions League after 2024 could be “close to ideal” and just a short time away from being formalised, Andrea Agnelli, boss of Juventus and the European Club Union (ECA), said on Monday.

“I would dearly hope that everything would be done within the next couple of weeks,” said Agnelli after a general assembly of the ECA which confirmed the consensus around a remodelling of the group phase and the expansion from 32 to 36 clubs.

“There are details that need to be addressed, one being the access to the competitions,” he said.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.