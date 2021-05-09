It’s been over three weeks now since the announcement of the ill-fated European Super League.

The following clubs, here listed alphabetically to avoid treading on thin fan-infused ice, are AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Inter, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur under the helm of Mr. Agnelli (disclaimer: I’m an unequivocal Interista but also a passionate Alfista), decided after some three years of threats to take the plunge and announce the launch of this new league.

Why now? As with anything which is happening to this generation, the timing can be pegged to the current pandemic and its disastrous effect on the big clubs’ cashflow and profits.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta