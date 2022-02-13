A Brazilian football fan was shot and killed Saturday in Sao Paulo in fights that broke out after the local team Palmeiras lost to Chelsea in the Club World Cup, police said.

Fans had gathered outside Allianz Parque, the Palmeiras stadium, to watch the game being played in the United Arab Emirates. Chelsea won 2-1.

Afterwards fights broke out among fans of the Brazilian team.

Local media said a 35-year-old man was shot in the chest and later died.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta