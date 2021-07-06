Maltese football will welcome back Maltese football fans for the first time this evening when Mosta FC host Spartak Trnava in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League at the National Stadium.

Fans have been missing from Maltese football for almost 16 months now due to the COVID-19 pandemic but they will finally make a return on Tuesday when Mosta make their European debut against Spartak Trnava at the Centenary Stadium.

A maximum 200 supporters will be allowed into the stadium.

“The Malta Football Association is pleased to finally welcome back fans to our stadiums for football matches following 16 months of action behind closed doors due to Covid-related measures,” the Malta Football Association said in a statement.

