Injuries across Europe’s top five leagues rose by 20 percent in the 2021/22 season, according to a study published on Wednesday, as arguments intensify over football’s congested calendar ahead of the World Cup.

The study by insurance brokers Howden found clubs paid a record-high price for injuries of £513 million ($550 million) last season.

Injury cost was calculated by multiplying the cost per day of a player by the number of days they were unavailable because of an injury.

World players’ union FIFPRO says structures must be put in place to limit player workloads.

For the first time this year a European campaign will be interrupted by a mid-season World Cup, causing further fixture congestion either side of the tournament in Qatar, which starts on November 20.

