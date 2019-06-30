Whilst activity in the pitch traditionally comes to a virtual halt in the summer period, behind closed doors, various deals take place between clubs, players and sometimes the involvement of a player’s agent (today more commonly referred to as intermediaries) to secure a sale or purchase of a player, often for large astronomical figures.

This summer has been no different, with a number of clubs splashing millions of euros to secure the services of their targeted players.

Part of the rapid economic growth that has come about in the sports industry has partly been due to the increase in fees paid out for the acquisition of players, most notably in the football industry, as well as the rapid rise in player salaries and other performance related bonuses.

In most cases, the player being sold or acquired by a club is represented by an intermediary whose role is to negotiate on the player’s behalf and most importantly, in the best interests of the player concerned.

Such intermediaries are a key component of the modern football industry across the globe, with their activity being fundamental to most of the significant commercial transactions that take place in every transfer window.

As a result of this, intermediaries are often well remunerated for their service, making it a

lucrative industry for those involved.

By means of an example, during the period February 2018 – January 2019, Premier League clubs in England paid a total combined figure of £260 million in intermediary fees, with an astonishing £43.8 million being paid by Liverpool alone.

Initially, intermediaries were licensed by the FIFA Players Agents Regulations (FIFA PAR) which required agents to have passed an examination and have professional indemnity insurance in place in order to be an accredited agent.

Such system was replaced by the FIFA Regulations on Working with Intermediaries (RWI) on April 1, 2015.

Such system allowed any natural or legal person to act as an intermediary, provided that they had first registered on a national level.

It was also up to players and clubs to adopt certain criteria in terms of the remuneration to be paid in each transaction.

At the same time, the scope for RWI was to regulate problems surrounding unlicensed agents, who were estimated to be involved in around 70-75 per cent of all international football transfers at the time.

In April 2018, FIFA acknowledged that the RWI had largely failed in its scope.

A FIFA Task Force Transfer System was established by the FIFA Football Stakeholders Committee in order to commence a reform of player intermediaries.

One of the main reasons leading to such reform was the fact that in FIFA’s view, intermediaries are earning too much money, leading to such money flowing out of the football industry instead of such monies remaining in the game.

In some instances, fees due to intermediaries outstrip fees due for solidary and training compensation.

Dual representation

The two main proposals for reform currently being analysed by the task force concern the prohibition of dual representation and the capping on commission earned.

With respect to dual representation, this relates to instances whereby an intermediary represents both a club and a player concerned in the same deal, as was seen in the transfer of Paul Pogba from Juventus to Manchester United where both clubs and the player concerned were represented by the influential intermediary Mino Raiola.

At the same time, according to the FIFA Transfer Matching System (TMS), only 3.5 per cent (3,028 transfers) of all international transfers carried out with effect from January 2013 up to December 2018 involved dual or multiple representation.

Thus, some critics have questioned the necessity of reforming the regulation of intermediaries simply due to dual representation. Should such prohibition come about, it could also give rise to intermediaries inflating their fees, thus leading back to the current situation or making it worse.

The second proposal seeks to impose a fixed limit on intermediary commissions that are to be mandatory implemented and enforced by national associations. However, the precise capping model and limit have to date not yet been determined.

One could possibly argue that such measures could be interpreted as being anti-competitive and thus likely to be challenged under competition laws.

Thus, to survive any form of legal challenge, it is important that such measures are justified, by having their objectives legitimately and clearly defined, showing their necessity and proportionality in achieving such objectives being set out by the current reforms.

In order to achieve this, it is imperative that the governing bodies as well as all relevant stakeholders assess such proposed measures in a diligent manner prior to incorporating them into the new regulations.

This will hopefully ensure that the proposed new reforms will have a better success than their predecessors and help to properly regulate an ever-growing influential and imperative industry.

Dr. Robert Dingli is a sports lawyer and President of the Malta Association of Sports Lawyers (MASL)