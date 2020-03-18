The English Football League has announced a £50 million ($58 million) relief package to assist financially stricken clubs during the shutdown caused by the coronavirus.

English football is suspended as part of the worldwide bid to slow the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

It is expected matches will not resume at the April 3 date named by Football League and Premier League chiefs as their hoped-for return.

Instead, the focus has moved to helping the lower division clubs struggling with the financial ramifications of the delay to the season.

Some teams fear they could be forced out of business if football doesn't return until after the summer.

Finance was among the topics discussed at Wednesday's EFL Board meeting, when a plan was agreed to help ease the financial burden for cash-strapped teams in the Championship, League One and League Two -- the second, third and fourth tiers of English football.

"As part of the League's continued contingency planning, the Board heard the comments and observations from EFL Clubs, before discussing a number of issues including the current financial position and implications, insurance, regulatory matters and broadcasting arrangements," an EFL statement said.

"Discussions centred on financial relief for Clubs in the short term and while there is no one single solution, measures are to be put in place to immediately assist with cash flow via a £50million short-term relief package."