Brazilian football legend Pele has been hospitalized again, but there is “no emergency,” his daughter said Wednesday, the latest health issue for the 82-year-old icon, who has been in treatment following a colon tumor.

“He is in the hospital regulating medication,” Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram.

“There is (no) emergency or new dire prediction… We appreciate the concern and love.”

