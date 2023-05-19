Eight Italian football legends will be in Malta to take part in the Legends Padel Malta Cup this weekend.

Christian Vieri, Nelson Dida, Nicola Ventola, Demetrio Albertini, Serginho, Luigi Di Biagio, Vincent Candela and Gianluca Zambrotta will be taking part in the two-day event which will be held between Saturday and Sunday and will see participation of local players.

The first edition of the Legends Padel Malta Cup, open for the general public, is being organised by lk Padel, in collaboration with the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA), in collaboration with SoBe Sport, an Italian Sports Marketing company, and the support of 356 Entertainment.

This prestigious sporting event has the objective of strengthening and promoting the brand of Malta in Italy and Europe, as a tourist destination with all its beautiful beaches and cultural spots.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt