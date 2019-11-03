The Malta Football Association issued a statement on Sunday to express its sadness following the passing away Anthony Zarb has passed away. He was 72.

Zarb was a football man through and through, contributing to the game in different capacities for several decades.

For many years, Zarb was the manager of the Centenary Stadium where his dedication and commitment to the job, and his willingness to assist in every situation earned him the respect and appreciation of local football officials, players, coaches and followers of the game.

Zarb was also closely connected with Sirens FC, serving on the committee and helping the club in different roles throughout the years, and also assisted Nadur Youngsters.

Earlier this year, Zarb was presented with a memento by former Malta FA president Norman Darmanin Demajo in recognition of his contribution to the Malta FA and Maltese football.

The Malta FA said that it extends its profound condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Anthony Zarb during this difficult time.