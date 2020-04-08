A player, who plies his trade in Maltese football, found himself thrown out of his apartment after he refused a premature termination of his contract, the Malta Football Players Association revealed in a statement.

The player, who is on the books of a Premier League club, has not been paid since January, the players’ Union said and was informed by a club official that “that unless he agrees to sign a termination of contract agreement, as well as accepting approximately half the amount owed to him till end of April, he will be kicked out of the apartment with his family.”

“The player who has not had a paycheck in over two months refused, was kicked out of the apartment on April 3, in the middle of a pandemic,” the MFPA said.

“At this point, MFPA intervened and assisted the player and his family by covering the cost of accommodation until the end of April.

“We understand the situation is difficult for everyone and this is why we are in continuous contact with players, clubs and federation to see how we can alleviate the burden. However, when the issue concerns players, whose main income comes from football, their salary and accommodation must continue to be covered.

“For no other reason than to allow him to survive. We are certainly not going to accept the use of such shameful methods by which players are thrown out on the streets. With the government scheme, the club should be entitled to receive €800 per month which would have been a substantial part of this particular player’s salary.”

The Times of Malta is informed that since then the club has backtracked their position and have made an improved offer to the player for the termination of his contract.

“We appeal to any players who may find themselves in similar circumstances to come forward and contact us. Contracts must be respected, unless an alternative agreement accepted by both parties is reached. In this particular case we will open legal proceedings in front of FIFA,” the MFPA statement concluded.