Football’s lawmakers are to extend a trial of the broadcasting of video assistant referee (VAR) decisions, it was announced on Saturday.

An annual general meeting of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in London agreed that a 12-month trial exclusively relating to VAR decisions at FIFA tournaments, which started at the Club World Cup in Morocco earlier this year, would continue at the Under-20 World Cup in Indonesia from May-June.

A decision will then be made on whether the trial will be continued at other FIFA tournaments later this year.

AN IFAB statement said the decision had been made “to further improve communication to fans in stadiums” as well as providing more information for those watching on television.

