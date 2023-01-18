A proposed trial of temporary concussion substitutes in next season’s Premier League has been rejected by football’s lawmakers, according to English Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) met at Wembley on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of a trial, after a request from world players’ union FIFPRO and the World Leagues Forum to test the protocol in the Premier League, France’s Ligue 1 and Major League Soccer in the United States.

A trial of permanent concussion substitutes is to continue indefinitely.

