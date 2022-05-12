A football supporter, arrested on Tuesday evening following an aggressive and offensive outburst at the stadium after his team was beaten in an FA trophy match, was granted bail on Thursday.

Ramon Mifsud, 41, from Santa Luċija, ended up in hot water after witnessing Valletta beat his home team 0-1 at the Ta’ Qali National Stadium.

Trouble brewed after the final whistle when Mifsud and a fellow supporter approached a gate at the ground and hurled verbal abuse in the direction of the opponent’s side.

“I’ll kill you,” threatened Mifsud, along with a string of foul and offensive words aimed at officials, as police rushed in to calm the situation.

A Valletta player was being interviewed beyond the gate at that time, said prosecuting Inspector Sarah Zerafa, while giving an account of the incident leading up to the man’s arrest.

Other Santa Luċija fans also moved in to lend a hand, trying to pull Mifsud away from the gate.

But the man, who appeared in court on Thursday wearing a short-sleeved T-shirt that was ripped at the back, allegedly put up a struggle.

The situation escalated and two police officers suffered slight injuries as the supporter clung to the gate, resisting being led away and out of the stadium.

He was on Thursday charged with attacking and violently resisting two police officers, insulting and threatening a constable, an inspector and a superintendent, slightly injuring two of them, refusing to obey legitimate orders, using offensive words in public and breaching the peace.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer, Michele Cardinali, contested the validity of the arrest, arguing that his client had been detained since Tuesday and his statement was taken on Wednesday.

Mifsud ought to have been arraigned earlier rather than almost upon the lapse of the statutory 48 hours, argued the defence.

However, Inspector Zerafa countered that the incident had taken place on Tuesday evening and since then, the police had been working on bodycam footage, speaking to officers involved and recording the suspect’s statement.

The court, presided over by magistrate Noel Bartolo, confirmed the validity of the arrest.

A request for bail was objected to in view of the nature of the charges and the fact that Mifsud had been involved in similar episodes in the past.

His lawyer rebutted that there was no fear of absconding nor of tampering with evidence and the accused had cooperated fully.

After hearing submissions the court upheld the request, granting bail against a personal guarantee of €3,000, signing the bail book twice weekly and an order not to approach any of the prosecution witnesses.

Moreover, the accused was banned from going to any sports grounds during matches, pending the duration of the proceedings, except when accompanying his minor son to nursery training.

Inspector Darryl Farr also prosecuted.