News within the football industry last week was dominated by Newcastle United’s reportedly £300 million takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) which is a state-savings account for Saudi Arabia’s government with the money mainly coming from oil and gas revenues.

Whilst the majority of Newcastle’s fans rejoiced at the news that their boyhood club finally has a new owner with plenty of cash to splash, the takeover news did not go down well for some, most notably the big-spending Premier League clubs as well as those concerned with the human rights track record of the Saudi Arabian government.

Club legend Alan Shearer went on record to say that Newcastle United can “dare to hope again”.

The Football Association Premier League (more commonly referred to as the Premier League) is a major sporting and entertainment business having a global audience with its combined members generating billions worth of revenue on an annual basis.

