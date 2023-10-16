A Guinean footballer on Monday pleaded guilty to trying to travel out of Malta using a forged ID card.

Desire Koiba, 24, living at Għaxaq, admitted to document forgery, as well as possessing and using the forged document.

Prosecuting Inspector Hubert Gerada pointed out that the accused had tried to travel out of the country to other Schengen countries using the forged document.

Defence lawyer Joseph Brincat, assisting as legal aid, said that the accused had shouldered responsibility.

The punishment in such cases is a 6-month effective jail term.

After hearing submissions, Magistrate Abigail Critien put off the case for judgment later this month.