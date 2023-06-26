French footballer Benjamin Mendy will return to a UK courtroom Monday for the start of his retrial for two alleged sexual offences, five months after a jury cleared him of multiple other counts.

Manchester City player Mendy, 28, will be back in the dock at Chester Crown Court in northwest England to face one count of rape and one of attempted rape.

Jurors in his last trial, which ended in January, failed to reach verdicts on the two charges involving two different women.

The panel of seven men and four women had cleared the defender of six other counts of rape and one of sexual assault against four women following a six-month trial.

The judge in January had immediately set a new trial date of Monday for the two counts on which the jury did not return a verdict.

