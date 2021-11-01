Icelandic midfielder Emil Palsson collapsed during a football game in Norway’s second division Monday evening after suffering a cardiac arrest, his football club Sogndal said.

The 28-year-old midfielder suddenly fell over in the 12 minute of the game against Stjordals-Blink at the Fosshaugane Campus stadium in western Norway.

“Emil Palsson had a cardiac arrest in the 12th minute of play. Palsson was successfully resuscitated, and then flown to Haukeland Hospital for further examination and treatment,” club Sogndal Fotball said in a statement.

The match was quickly suspended and players were sent to the dressing rooms as medical staff surrounded Palsson and started resuscitation efforts.

