Brazilian footballer Dani Alves, a former star at Barca and PSG, goes on trial Monday in Barcelona accused of raping a woman in a local nightclub.

Prosecutors are asking for a nine-year prison sentence, followed by 10 years of conditional liberty. They are also asking he pay 150,000 euros ($162,000) in compensation to the woman.

The trial opens at 9 am GMT and is due to wrap up Wednesday.

The 40-year-old former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain defender has been in jail since his arrest in January 2023 after a woman accused him of raping her in a bathroom of the VIP area of the upscale Sutton nightclub in Barcelona in the early hours of December 31, 2022.

Alves has said they had consensual sex after initially denying knowing the woman during a television interview.

