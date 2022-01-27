Malta women’s international footballer Haley Bugeja was named the winner of the 2021 Atlas Youth Athlete of the Year in its second edition.
Bugeja, who is on the books of Serie A women’s team Sassuolo, won this prestigious award after a combined vote by sports journalists (60%) and a popular public vote on the Facebook page of the Malta Sports Journalists Association.
