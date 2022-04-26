Researchers are seeking to recruit 120 former professional footballers to help with a new study to investigate how to reduce the risk of dementia.

The BrainHOPE study will be led by consultant neuropathologist Willie Stewart, whose previous research showed ex-professionals were 3.5 times more likely to die from neurodegenerative diseases than the general population.

The new project, jointly funded by the Football Association and world governing body FIFA, will use a range of tests to compare brain health in former footballers between the ages of 40 and 59 with the general population, and explore whether there are ways to reduce the risk.

“This is an incredibly important study, and we are grateful to the FA and FIFA for their support to allow it to proceed,” said Stewart, an honorary professor at the University of Glasgow.

