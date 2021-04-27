Professional Footballers’ Association chief Gordon Taylor denied on Tuesday that his organisation had been “asleep” over the issue of dementia during a parliamentary inquiry examining concussion in sport.

The union boss was asked by British lawmakers about criticism directed at the PFA from campaigners for its record on research into the possible link between head injuries and neurodegenerative disorders.

Dawn Astle’s father Jeff, who had a lengthy playing career with West Bromwich Albion, suffered a long battle with dementia before his death in 2002.

