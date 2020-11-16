Footballers will this week team up with anti-bullying NGO bBrave and wear shirts with the tag-line “United against bullying” before matches at Ta’ Qali.

This is one of the initiatives of the anti-bullying week, starting today, that is organised by bBrave.

The NGO raises awareness about different forms of bullying and seeks to facilitate support for those suffering from bullying and the perpetrators.

Over the next four years it will hold workshops for players, employees, nurseries and parents in collaboration with the Malta Football Association.

It has also developed a mobile app in collaboration with the university’s Department of Computer Science, which features games with empowering messages. The NGO meanwhile refers sufferers to free counselling provided by trainee counsellors from the Department of Counselling at the Faculty for Social Wellbeing.

Its work culminates in a week-long awareness campaign, where it ropes in schools and youth organisations, encouraging them to hold anti-bullying activities and awarding the top performer.

Last year’s winner was the Our Lady Immaculate School in Ħamrun.

Silvana Caruana, one of the assistant heads, told Times of Malta that the school nurtures a culture of reciprocal respect and equity. Teachers and students are asked to look out for abuse among their peers throughout the year.

The school, she explained, has endorsed a behaviour policy through which it awards points to students if they flag bullying.

Once abuse is established, perpetrators have to face the consequences, such as taking part in community services within the school.

Caruana noted that over the years bullying has, among others, transformed from physical abuse to social isolation, and both the perpetrator and the victim are supported through counselling.

In such cases, those who are bullied are equipped with social skills so that they can face any future abuse, and the school also tries to help them meet the perpetrator in order to gain closure.

Cyberbullying is another increasing phenomenon which most often takes place after school hours.

Students are urged to speak up and the school involves the parents or guardians, showing them what to look out for.

More information on www.bbrave.org.mt, info@bbrave.org.mt or 7980 8182.