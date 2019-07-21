Local band Footprints will be launching its new album We Are during a special concert to be held at the Hard Rock Cafe, Bay Street, today at 7.30pm. The concert will see the band perform live some of the songs from its new album together with a rendition of other classic rock songs.

We Are is a collection of 11 original songs written and recorded by the band in the last three years. It is the fourth studio album of the band and a follow-up to the album Għeruq, released in 2016 and which contained songs written by the band in Maltese.

The songs on We Are comprise a more mature and powerful sound by the band and explore various themes. There are protest songs such as The Fight and Who Do You Think You Are? and songs on philosophical themes, such as Leave Me Alone and In the End. The album also has its fair share of songs inspired by Christian values such as Another Way, Lead Us and Broken.

The album, recorded, mixed and produced by the band members themselves, features a variety of rock influences from Indie to Alternative. Entrance to the concert is free. However, those attending are asked to e-mail footprintsforchrist@gmail.com in order to reserve a seat.

The band was formed in 2000 by four young friends (including the current members Jurgen Scicluna, Keith Scicluna and Hilary Spiteri) residing in the same neighbourhood of Qormi and keen to share their love for music.

The current line-up consists of five band members – Jurgen Scicluna (vocals and keys), Hilary Spiteri (guitars and backing vocals), Bernard Catania (guitars), Keith Scicluna (bass) and Ivan Cassar (drums and percussion).

Over the years, the band has played at various events and released three studio albums. We Are is its fourth album.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/360216641335318/.