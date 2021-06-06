A home tells a story of one’s personality through the collection of what they love. Whether moving into a new home, or upgrading a current one, Vella Falzon Home provides anything you need under one roof.

This June during ‘Tile Month’, Vella Falzon Home is offering special introductory prices on all floor tiles and feature walls, throughout the whole month. Vella Falzon Home offers a wide selection of unique, distinctive, and stylish tiles to suit everyone’s needs and budget, for both indoor and outdoor areas.

Rounding up the most modern and trendy styles – get ready for a wide selection of patterns, industrial looks with concrete tiling, metallic shades, and forever-timeless marble looks. Vella Falzon Home strives to meet expectations for a lavish feeling anywhere in your home.

In 2021, things are getting even more exciting with further reductions during the months of July and August, preparing for hot summer offers. Follow Vella Falzon Home’s social media channels not to miss on any offers or visit the showroom in Valley Road, Msida. The showroom is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 7pm and Saturday from 9am to 1pm.

For more details and information contact us on 2144 5165 or send an e-mail at showroom@vellafalzon.com.