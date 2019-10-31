When Transport for London revoked ride-hailing giants Uber’s licence, the main reason was not because other operators protested. The reason was simpler and closer to home: passenger safety.

We tend to take things for granted; those very things we mostly anticipate and expect to be obvious. Therefore, we tend to take it for granted when an individual or a company is taking the responsibility to drive us from one place to another and assume that the trip is going to be a smooth and safe one.

Unfortunately, although the local cab service industry has made significant advancements in terms of quality, the mere fact that most service platforms still openly claim to have no responsibility over drivers and vehicles used for such services is a matter of serious concern from a passenger safety standpoint.

Operators who want to be serious in their business cannot be expected to be exonerated from any obligation towards their passengers or responsibility for the service provided. Left unaddressed, this puts at risk the safety of passengers and dilutes effective regulatory control, not to mention the unfair competitive advantage over legitimate operators, which unlike gung-ho platforms, responsibly abide by a myriad of fiscal and employment rules.

A fair and level playing field is the fundamental factor that leads to a customer-centric industry. Its absence will simply perpetuate the rule of the jungle with the passenger bearing the risk of shortcomings and cutting corners.

As cab service providers we should never compromise on safety

Having striven hard to transform the outlook of the cab industry, I watch the current state of affairs in frustration but also in hope of change. The lax interpretation of the existing fragmented legislation is harming the industry and its further evolution. Passenger safety placed in jeopardy, a raving unfair competition and a stark lack of support services for passengers are three primary reasons diluting the value of the industry.

Positively, a very well-thought-out reform document recently issued by the government has kickstarted a process which should hopefully lead to a re-dimensioning that prioritises the safeguarding of the safety of passengers, an aspect upon which the industry’s sustainability depends. I am proud to have positioned passenger safety as a top priority when we presented our own recommendations to this consultation process.

Our very first priority focused on how to enhance passenger safety and minimise their exposure to risk. We recommended a rigorous process, modelled on the system in London, whereby an operator must not only abide to a certificate of professional competence but that this should be extended to language competence, health and safety knowledge, competence in record keeping of bookings, record keeping of drivers’ details, complaint-handling procedures and a thorough lost-and-found policy.

As cab service providers we should never compromise on safety. Our fleet is a modern one where our vehicles are adequately and visibly branded to provide peace of mind to passengers. Our drivers are constantly trained and screened to make sure they are fit to drive. Our vehicles’ location is constantly monitored through a dual tracking system which is centrally controlled to provide an additional layer of passenger safety.

Our commitment to safety will soon see us rolling out a first for the local industry: a passenger charter together with an enhanced app and new safety features, complemented by a call centre and a control team manning and monitoring our integrated operational set-up on a 24/7 basis.

We pride ourselves in having played a big part in the transport industry over the past 10 years and our commitment will remain to keep leading by example while pushing for proper regulation to see the industry thrive within a regulated, safe and innovative environment. Ensuring an industry that is future-ready means showing an unquestionable commitment to passenger safety.

“All companies in London must play by the rules and adhere to the high standards we expect – particularly when it comes to the safety of customers,” London mayor Sadiq Khan, had stated back in 2017. This is Malta’s chance to take the bold steps London took.

Matthew Bezzina is CEO of eCabs.