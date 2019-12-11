Toys, trees, ducks, shoes for dad and a family that doesn’t fight anymore… these are all examples of items featured on the wish lists of children who posted their letter to Santa Claus over the past few weeks.

As December approaches, the staff at Malta Post look forward to seeing what the postmen bring in as they wait for the colourful, hand-decorated letters to Santa posted by children around the island.

“These letters are part of our Christmas here at Malta Post. We look forward to seeing what comes in. We love the fact that children are sitting down, picking up pen and paper and writing actual letters and being creative by decorating them,” says marketing officer Mary Grace Farrugia.

“Of course, we don’t open any sealed envelopes. But some come to us open. This allows us to get a glimpse into what the children are writing. And some things are heartwarming,” she adds.

Among the letters there are some that stand out.

One child started by listing what she wants for Christmas, then writes: “Thanks for reading and, of course, please help my family so they don’t fight any more.”

While some of the children go straight to the point and jot down a list of gifts, others start with an introductory paragraph asking Santa if all is alright. Then comes the statement: “I was a good girl” or “boy”.

Some of the children are a bit more cautious and say: “I think I was good this year.”

Then come the lists. Some include a gift list for all the family – like one child who asked for shoes in size “43” for her father.

One boy did not list toys. Instead, he wanted trees to plant and ducks.

While some write in English, others pen their letters in Maltese and the smaller children, who still can’t write, scribble encrypted messages –comforted by the knowledge that Santa understands all children’s handwriting and all languages with the help of his multicultural team of elves.

And once the letter is written, it’s time to post it. But first, the stamp. From actual stamps, to drawn ones, stickers and smiley faces – they all do the job. Letters then make their way into the post box from where postmen take them to the Malta Post head office – the letters’ first stop before heading off to the bearded man himself.

“We keep them and, closer to Christmas, we put them in one package and send them to an address in Lapland,” Ms Farrugia says.

“They are too special. We have to make sure they get to their destination.”