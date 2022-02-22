The date for Malta’s next electoral appointment has been set. The wheels are in motion. Beyond the billboards and removed from the rhetoric, the moment is nothing short of a defining one.

The International Monetary Fund had commended Malta for its COVID response and its fiscal, wage-supplement and other measures.

It also advised that the “pace of unwinding fiscal support should be managed flexibly and carefully”. The IMF also highlighted the need of adequate monitoring of our otherwise resilient banks. A lot was positively highlighted while a lot was indicated as requiring serious medium- and long-term attention.

Rising interest rates and inflation require urgent, studied intervention. With inflation comes a decline in purchasing power, as goods and services increase in price, generating more income inequality.

Effectively, people manage to buy less, sometimes far less, than what they were able to buy before with the same amount of money. This argument holds across all strata of society but more so for vulnerable groups.

One proposal put forward by the Nationalist Party is intended to address that part of the price rises attributable to increased transportation costs. The proposal is for a €40 million fund aimed at helping the local business community deal with this cost. This would aid competitiveness, ease business burdens and, importantly, reduce the price hikes for the consumer. This is not the be-all and end-all but certainly a marked step in the right direction.

The national debt has shot up to alarming proportions. True, this was in many ways a result of directing funds to the necessary supportive measures and avoiding economic stagnation, but not everything can validly be attributed to COVID.

Case after case of unbridled public spending, at a time when the prior efficiency would have impacted so positively, have come home to roost, presenting us with a reality which has to be faced head-on by us all.

Meanwhile, those who have pocketed millions at our expense have smugly migrated from these shores to enjoy the ill-gotten gains of crass corruption, collusion and cronyism.

Yet, face the reality we must. Rising national debt brings with it rising fiscal challenges. The government revealed its planned policy in this regard when the finance minister declared an effective war on local businesses which are backward in tax and VAT payments.

Prosecuting endemic offenders is a must. But persecuting entire sectors unfairly, practically identifying them as the agents that led to our nationally shameful greylisting, is unacceptable.

We have drawn up our proposals in full awareness of the absolute necessity of restoring our international reputation

Greylisting has placed us, as a jurisdiction, at the effective mercy of the years-old push for tax harmonisation. This was hitherto resisted by successive Maltese prime ministers armed with the impeccable reputation of a country in which adequate legal frameworks were backed by institutions that worked and practised by no-nonsense professionals, who maintained high standards as an intrinsic obligation of their profession.

The current state of affairs has brought us face-to-face with the risk of losing the advantage of the preferential tax rate applicable to certain industries, threatening our attractiveness as a jurisdiction for foreign investment.

These challenges have to be met with well-planned, carefully studied and seriously implemented policies. We need to sever all ties with what the Malta Employers’ Association correctly termed the “…lax and corrupt practices by a minority of dishonest politicians and businesses, compounded with ineffective governance systems”. It is this that pulled us down to this embarrassing level in the first place.

Even at this stage, however, I firmly believe that the country has an opportunity to emerge stronger. The right laws, the proper institutions and the qualified professionals are all in place.

What we need now is the right policymakers. With the right vision and the right leaders at the helm, Malta can emerge stronger without overburdening financial services and society at large with onerous, knee-jerk regulations hastily churned out in quick succession.

Having regained its lost reputation, Malta can aim at bold, new and niche areas of sound economic activity that re-establish our successful brand of competitiveness. The first day of the electoral campaign has already given a good idea of the achievable ambition the PN has for our country. E-sport; Metaverse; video gaming; AI applications; energy optimisation; compliance and diligence servicing; specialised manufacture; 3D printing; sports industry, as opposed to passport sales and cheap labour.

In all this, education is key, as evidenced in the past when new, exciting and forward-looking economic sectors were dreamt up, pursued, planned and established, resulting in significant successes for our country.

Our main resource has remained the human resource. Far from a policy solely promoting cheap labour, often in volatile or discriminatory employment, we need to reinstate a comprehensive, well-invested educational policy that complements our quality economic growth with the planned and sound skill base able to drive productivity and competitiveness.

The PN has been working relentlessly to propose a sound, fair and resilient economic policy which addresses these issues and provides peace of mind to the key economic drivers while renewing the country’s attractiveness to serious top-notch investors and, at the same time, ensuring sustainability and social justice.

We have done so after a process of broad consultation, study and evaluation. Some measures have been announced and others will be announced as we move towards a defining electoral appointment for the present and future of us all.

We have drawn up our proposals in full awareness of the absolute necessity of restoring our international reputation. Getting our name off that list, where it currently sits with countries such as Mongolia and Zimbabwe, is the immediate priority.

Yet, the damage being done daily to our good name and attractiveness is such that even the post-grey list phase will be greatly challenging. That phase will require integrity as opposed to opportunism; respect as opposed to arrogance.

Malta has all it takes to make it and to do so successfully. The moment is far more national than it can ever be partisan. The choice is indeed ours.

Alex Perici Calascione, PN electoral candidate