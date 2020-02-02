It’s a yearly family appointment. Come May, we all gather round to watch Britain’s Got Talent. By ‘we’ I mean all of us – the boys initially hovering somewhere at the edge of the living room pretending total disinterest, but by the final night, they’re there with us, on the sofa, popcorn in hand.

Last year, when the eventual winner, an 89-year-old Chelsea pensioner, sang Love Changes Everything, in his red army uniform, there was not a dry eye in the room. Halfway through, my daughter said: “Oh, this makes me feel so proud to be British”. We all paused and looked at her quizzingly, err –. “Oh yeah, hang on, I am not British,” she said, half-blubbing, half-laughing.

It’s a little soupçon which shows just how much British culture is ingrained in us. Perhaps more so than Italian, even though the latter’s closer. Paddington Bear, Marmite, Harry Potter, a full English breakfast, cheering the underdog, football – most of our creature comforts have a UK brand.

We discuss British politics (almost) as much as we do Malta’s, and if you had to join us for Sunday lunch, you’d think the Queen was a close relative. “It’s not fair what Harry and Meghan did to her,” said my mother. “Harry was quite happy before all this American influence,” my sister concurred. “Ah, let him be,” jumped in the Significant Other, “he’s only following his heart.” And so, ensued the Greatest Megxit Debate of them all.

My mother’s partner, who is British, often ends up as the referee – we turn to him, “But Martin, tell us, what do you think?” – seeing him as Her Majesty’s very own representative.

His answer is always measured, no-nonsense and soft-spoken. At times, I fear, we’re more fanatical (and certainly louder) than the British themselves about their own country.

Last week, after four long years of troubled uncertainty, the curtains were drawn on Britain as a member of the European Union. Brexit did finally happen. And while it won’t really change things for us… it will.

To me, it almost feels personal. It is the place where I studied, where I learnt the true meaning of freedom of expression, and where I had always hoped my daughter would study, while I’d retire with the Significant Other in some little picturesque village where I’d potter all day long in a little garden.

I don’t think I was the only one feeling like this. The European Parliament hemicycle never felt so emotionally charged as last Wednesday evening.

Just as the overwhelming majority of all the MEPs voted in favour of Britain’s withdrawal agreement, they all stood up, joined hands and started singing Auld Lang Syne, the old 200-year-old Scottish song, which we normally sing at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s eve.

It was heartrending: this call to remember long-standing, occasionally distant, friendship for old times’ sake.

That void has instead been filled up by populists with their own ambitious agenda

That parliamentary session was very moving, poetic almost. European Parliament president David Sassoli quoted the murdered British MP Jo Cox, who was killed during the 2016 referendum campaign: “We have a lot more in common than things that divides us.”

Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen cited George Elliot: “Only in the agony of parting do we look into the depths of love. We will always love you and we will never be far.”

And MEP Molly Scott Cato from the UK’s Green Party, her voice cracking, said: “I hold in my heart the knowledge that one day I will be back in this chamber, celebrating our return to the heart of Europe.” If I had been sitting next to her I would have spoilt her yellow jacket with snot and sobs.

I could not help thinking as I watched the scene unravel: if only the EU could be more like this. If only its officials and its parliamentary members spoke more often the language of the people. Then Brexit would have not happened.

Now it was too late.

Guy Verhofstadt, the long-suffering Brexit EP coordinator, asked everyone to reflect on what had gone wrong.

“It is sad to see a country leaving that twice libera­ted us, [that has] twice given its blood to liberate Europe… how could this happen?” he said.

This is what happened: the EU, trapped in bureaucratic red tape, which turns it into a cumbersome dinosaur when it comes to take action and to feel the people, is not communicating what it stands for. That void has instead been filled up by populists with their own ambitious agenda. They fed and are still feeding people lies, poison and the impossible chalice of nostalgia.

Last Wednesday came too late.

How truly sad. All the countries in the European Union play the same music, share the same art, partake of the same history. Our culture is collective. We are all European first and foremost. And that is why all our leaders, for old times’ sake, must all sit at the same round table to take decisions together – for the future.

Now we have to do that, minus one.

And hopefully not more than that.

For how long do we have to be grateful for small mercies? Should we be grateful that the new prime minister looks like the boy next door, does not have an irritating smirk or troubling frown, does not clear up candles and flowers at a protest site and is not going to compensate Konrad Mizzi for abruptly cancelling his €7,000-a-month contract given to him as an award for lazing about in the pits of corruption?

I cannot subscribe to this ‘let’s give him time to prove himself’ business. The bottom line is that, for old times’ sake, Robert Abela is still the one covering up for Joseph Muscat.

Police have still to interrogate the former prime minister, who has political – if not criminal – blood on his hands.

Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed under his watch in a case possibly liked to his very own office.

Abela will prove nothing until he shakes off the chains of the past and acts for the future of the country and our children.

